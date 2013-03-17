Our Scary NHS - 3

Maybe he should have a crack at the NHS
Jarman is the co-founder of the Dr Foster company, which provides comparative information on health and social care services. Among other things it produces statistics on hospital mortality rates (Hospital Standardised Mortality Ratios - HSMR) that flag up hospitals with significantly higher levels of mortality than the average. Jarman says their stats identified the problem at mid-Staffs long before any official action was taken, and similar issues at other hospitals now finally being reviewed by the government. He says:
“Those hospitals which had persistently high death rates over all those years and have now been listed for investigation should have been investigated earlier, because it’s quite possible we would have had fewer deaths in those hospitals... [there] must be at least tens of thousands of avoidable deaths in those hospitals alone, when we should have been going in and we should have been looking at them”.In just the 14 hospital trusts* now being reviewed by the government, he reckons excess deaths number "a bit over 20,000".
This is bad enough. But even worse is the fact that even when Jarman flagged up his concerns directly to Labour Health Secretary Andy Burnham, nothing was done. In March 2010 he sent Burnham a list of hospitals with significantly high death rates and nothing happened. Nothing.
It's not hard to see why. Because March 2010 was just two months before the last election. No way would Burnham - or any other Health Secretary - have wanted that blowing up during the campaign. With politicians at the controls, patient safety must always come second to political imperatives.
Not that Burnham ignored Jarman outright. According to Burnham's own account, he referred the matter to the Care Quality Commission, who "did not find that there was anything to worry them". Further, Jarman's HSMR data was "new" and "the government could not put it's full weight behind it".
Hmm. Here we have an officer of the state, warned that his state owned industry is going seriously off the rails, and relying on his own state commission and own state statistics to check it out. Does that sound like a recipe for customer safety?
Now, nobody's saying Burnham's a bad man. True, he's a politician, but just like every other Health Secretary in living memory he found it impossible to manage our huge NHS to deliver as he (and his customers) would have wished. He found himself as one against one-and-a-half million staff, staff who know far more about their business than he could ever hope to find out. And if his managers choose to tell him there's nothing to worry about, how can he possibly hope to find out what's actually going on down at ward level? As always, information is power.
Which is why the current Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, is now making it a criminal offence to fiddle NHS stats. In future, anyone cooking the figures for hospital mortality, or waiting lists, or anything else in the NHS, will face a jail sentence and their employing trusts will be fined millions. Hunt says:
“This is about a transparent, honest and accountable NHS. Patients and the public should be confident that they can trust information about how hospitals are performing, and a culture of honesty and accuracy will help those organisations drive up standards of care."A new culture, yes, that's what we need all right. But can criminal sanctions deliver it? Out East, they have plenty of criminal sanctions to support the right culture - and we're talking sanctions that are a tad more bracing than three months in Ford Open Prison. Yet their new management team inherits a state behemoth with all the NHS problems plus a few more besides.
"President Xi Jinping told the nearly 3,000 delegates gathered at Beijing’s hulking Great Hall of the People that his government would “resolutely reject formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance, and resolutely fight against corruption and other misconduct in all manifestations.” Shortly afterward, freshly appointed Premier Li Keqiang said the central government would slash its payroll and freeze spending on overseas trips, guest houses, office buildings and new vehicles in response to falling revenues. “The central government will lead by example and all local governments must follow suit.”Formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism, extravagance, corruption, and other misconduct in all manifestations. Well, maybe the NHS hasn't quite ticked all of those boxes yet, but on my count it's done at least four out of six.
Good luck to the reformers, both out East and here in the NHS. But meaningful reform in big organisations whose customers have no choice is next to impossible.
*Just so you know, here are the 14 hospital trusts now under review for having significantly higher than average death rates:
- Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
- Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust
- The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
- East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
- George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
- Medway NHS Foundation Trust
- North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust
- Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Tameside Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
BMJ put it at 40,000.ReplyDelete
NHS estimates are 20-80,000.
A year, avoidable deaths.
With PPI money drying up, the claims companies are going to go to town on this.
Say 500,000 a death, that's 20 bn a year.
Add on those maimed, where payouts are higher.
...
Bạn muốn sử dụng dịch vụ ship hàng toàn quốc. Hãy đến với Proship chúng tôi. Vì sao lại phải chọn chúng tôi?Delete
Vì chúng tôi có nhiều kinh nghiệm và đang cung cấp dịch vụ vận chuyển như dịch vụ giao hàng tận nơi, dịch vụ ký gửi hàng hóa, dịch vụ chuyển hàng thu tiền hộ, gửi hàng bằng xe tải, gửi hàng đi Đà Nẵng, cho thuê kho quận 10, cho thuê kho bãi trong tphcm với kho đạt chất lượng gsp, gửi hàng đi Hà Nội... Hãy đến với chúng tôi khi bạn cần gửi hàng nhé.
The original crime is that of the Labour party in abandoning Beveridge's eminently sensible recommendations - implemented by British Civil Servants in West Germany post WW2 - for Bevan's socialist monstrosity.ReplyDelete
Look at the difference between the two and you can see what we have missed.
The NHS deaths make interesting reading when broken down along certain demographic lines. The left loved eugenics, what happened under Labour has a stink of state sponsored euthanasia. How else can people starve to death, die of dehydration and infections from bed sores in a British hospital, in britain in the 20th and 21st Centuries and not a single member of first care staff, those who worked the wards is even interviewd by the police ?ReplyDelete
Giảm cân có nhiều cách , nhưng cách giảm cân bằng ăn các loại thức ăn được nhiều người dùng đến , món ăn giúp giảm cân, thực đơn giảm cân cấp tốc sẽ giúp bạn có được thân hình đẹp và thon gọn. Khó ngủ hiện nay đang gặp phải ở rất nhiều người , cả già và trẻ .bi kho ngu phai lam sao ? Có nhiều cách trị khó ngủ .Gan là bộ phận lọc các chất độc trong cơ thể người , chính vì vậy việc giải độc gan rất quan trọng . thuốc giải độc gan tốt sẽ giúp bạn có được gan khỏe mạnh . Collagen giúp trẻ hóa làn da và ngăn ngừa các nếp nhăn , kéo dài tuổi thanh xuân, thực phẩm có nhiều collagen sẽ giúp bạn có được làn da đẹp và trẻ mỗi ngày . Ăn các loại các thực phẩm tốt cho mắt sẽ giúp mắt sáng và khỏe mạnh hơn.Delete
Sell it all to Richard Branson. He'll be so hands off he won't even pay tax on the billions in profits he makes.ReplyDelete
If he ran it properly, who gives a shit--apart from socialists who've stolen billions and pissed it up the wall to provide a shoddy service. We would be far better off if the NHS had never existed.Delete
This is very informative . I'm so happy by visit this site that i'm already bookmark this site and I will come back again . thank for great post.ReplyDelete
For plastic business cards
go to this side it will
be helpful for all.
"In future, anyone cooking the figures for hospital mortality, or waiting lists, or anything else in the NHS, will face a jail sentence and their employing trusts will be fined millions. "ReplyDelete
Jail sentences, fine.. But fining the trusts is ludicrous - it's one branch of government taking money off another, the only result of which is to degrade the standard of service offered to patients. If they want to issue fines it should be on the individuals concerned.
Mike,ReplyDelete
good to see you back, when did you start BOM again? I had the link on my bookmarks bar for ages but nothing happened for so long I took it off. I will be spending days catching up.
At BBS we are leaders in bookkeeping services, personalizedReplyDelete
and corporate tax services for small and medium sized businesses. We also provide Management Consulting and Part Time Controller services for growing companies.
Có làn da trắng là mong ước của mọi cô gái , sản phẩm thuốc ivory caps giúp làm trắng da toàn thân ngoài ra bạn cũng có thể sử dụng các loại loai kem chong nang tot nhat. Ngoài ra nếu bạn muốn làn da luôn tươi trẻ thì nên dùng my pham sakura nhat ban như kem duong da chong lao hoa sakura giúp làn da luôn trẻ đẹp xóa các nếp nhăn. Cách thuoc herba vixmen an toàn và hiệu quả bằng herba vixmen , vậy thuoc herba vixmen mua o dau , có an toàn không và mua ở đâu sẽ được cho biết sau đây. Sản phẩm giúp bà bầu và thai nhi như prenatal multi dha sẽ bổ sung chất dinh dưỡng cho cả bà bầu và thai nhi.ReplyDelete