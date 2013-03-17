Our Scary NHS - 3

Despite all the talk of cuts, government still consumes nearly half our national income. Yet many tens of billions of its spending is wasted, with taxpayers made to pick up the tab for a depressing array of overpriced sub-standard services. This is money we can no longer afford, and our National Debt is already at danger level.



If we're to avoid further decades of stagnation and austerity we urgently need to

find another way. Exposing and understanding the wastefulness of government is a necessary step in the right direction.