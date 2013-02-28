Doomsday Deferred

Maybe we can stay lucky
The reason of course is that for the last five years government borrowing costs - gilt yields - have remained at historically very low levels. Right now, the yield on ten-year gilts is back below 2%, which means new borrowing is cheap, and refinancing old maturing gilts with much higher yields actually cuts overall debt interest payments. So the doomsday machine has remained quietly dormant, at least for taxpayers (although savers and retirees taking out annuities have suffered grievously from low interest rates).
However, nobody should assume this situation will last for another five years.
For one thing, the Bank of England will not go on buying up the government's debt indefinitely. The bulk of its £375bn Quantitative Easing asset purchases have been government debt, and when the QE programme ends, so will the purchases. At a stroke, one of the main factors holding down gilt yields will be removed.
Second, all around the world central banks are pumping money into their sickly economies. So far inflation has been quiescent, but the lesson of history is that sooner or later, open money sluices overflow into raging inflation. Bond investors head for the hills, bond prices sink and yields surge. There's no good reason to think this time will be any different.
True, the official debt interest projections do not incorporate this doomsday outlook. They assume that gilt yields will rise gradually to just 3.4% by 2017-18. But they also tell us that every one percentage point above their base assumption adds another £8bn pa to debt interest by the end of the period. So even if yields merely returned to their average during the decade immediately before the Crash, it would add £12-15bn to annual debt interest. And if inflation does take off, yields will go a lot higher.
There's a further point, one we have also blogged many times: the official measure of debt is a serious understatement of the Real National Debt. Among other things, the official debt figures ignore the government's pension obligations - both to public employees and state pensioners - and PFI. Which means that to get a true measure of debt servicing we need to add on to the cost of debt interest, the annual costs of servicing those obligations. Which is what we've done in the following chart (all figures taken from latest OBR, DWP, and HMT projections):
What we're saying here is that by 2017-18, payments in respect of the government's past debt obligations will amount to £200bn pa. Which means that getting on for one-third of everything taxpayers hand over is going to service debt. The amount left over for everything else - health, education, defence, law and order, and all - will be severely squeezed.
Doomsday may have been deferred, but even without the likely blow-out in the gilt market, servicing the government's debts is set to make life increasingly difficult.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structureReplyDelete
of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
my weblog; Easy Ways To Make Alot Of Money
My web page :: make extra money online
Bạn muốn sử dụng dịch vụ ship hàng toàn quốc. Hãy đến với Proship chúng tôi. Vì sao lại phải chọn chúng tôi?Delete
Vì chúng tôi có nhiều kinh nghiệm và đang cung cấp dịch vụ vận chuyển như dịch vụ giao hàng tận nơi, dịch vụ ký gửi hàng hóa, dịch vụ chuyển hàng thu tiền hộ, gửi hàng bằng xe tải, gửi hàng đi Đà Nẵng, cho thuê kho quận 10, cho thuê kho bãi trong tphcm với kho đạt chất lượng gsp, gửi hàng đi Hà Nội... Hãy đến với chúng tôi khi bạn cần gửi hàng nhé.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It actually was a enjoyment account it.ReplyDelete
Look complex to far brought agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
my website; online it jobs work from home
My webpage - How to make money from home online
This is my first time visit at here and i am in fact happy to read all at alone place.ReplyDelete
Also visit my web site - how to get a free money
Also see my webpage :: how can i Make money fast
Giảm cân có nhiều cách , nhưng cách giảm cân bằng ăn các loại thức ăn được nhiều người dùng đến , món ăn giúp giảm cân, thực đơn giảm cân cấp tốc sẽ giúp bạn có được thân hình đẹp và thon gọn. Khó ngủ hiện nay đang gặp phải ở rất nhiều người , cả già và trẻ .bi kho ngu phai lam sao ? Có nhiều cách trị khó ngủ .Gan là bộ phận lọc các chất độc trong cơ thể người , chính vì vậy việc giải độc gan rất quan trọng . thuốc giải độc gan tốt sẽ giúp bạn có được gan khỏe mạnh . Collagen giúp trẻ hóa làn da và ngăn ngừa các nếp nhăn , kéo dài tuổi thanh xuân, thực phẩm có nhiều collagen sẽ giúp bạn có được làn da đẹp và trẻ mỗi ngày . Ăn các loại các thực phẩm tốt cho mắt sẽ giúp mắt sáng và khỏe mạnh hơn.Delete
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means found anyReplyDelete
fascinating article like yours. It's lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Here is my web blog; make money online free
Hi! This post could not be written any better! ReadingReplyDelete
this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a
good read. Thank you for sharing!
Also visit my page; make money online
My webpage: reliable ways to make money online
If you are going for finest contents like I do,ReplyDelete
just pay a quick visit this site everyday for the reason
that it offers feature contents, thanks
Review my site free money online
Also see my webpage :: make money online for free
Có làn da trắng là mong ước của mọi cô gái , sản phẩm thuốc ivory caps giúp làm trắng da toàn thân ngoài ra bạn cũng có thể sử dụng các loại loai kem chong nang tot nhat. Ngoài ra nếu bạn muốn làn da luôn tươi trẻ thì nên dùng my pham sakura nhat ban như kem duong da chong lao hoa sakura giúp làn da luôn trẻ đẹp xóa các nếp nhăn. Cách thuoc herba vixmen an toàn và hiệu quả bằng herba vixmen , vậy thuoc herba vixmen mua o dau , có an toàn không và mua ở đâu sẽ được cho biết sau đây. Sản phẩm giúp bà bầu và thai nhi như prenatal multi dha sẽ bổ sung chất dinh dưỡng cho cả bà bầu và thai nhi.ReplyDelete